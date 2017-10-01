Simply Chocolate
Products
Crispy Carrie
Crispy Carrie
3.06 $
Salty Fred
40 g. of dark chocolate 60% with salted almonds
3.06 $More about Salty Fred
Fresh Freddie
40 g. of spelt, mint, coconut and dark chocolate 60%
3.06 $More about Fresh Freddie
Persian Perry
40 g. of white chocolate with Persian liquorice
3.06 $More about Persian Perry
Dark Marci
40 g. of marzipan and a double layer of dark chocolate 60%
3.06 $More about Dark Marci
Grainy Sue
40 g. of oats, spelt, peanuts, caramel and dark chocolate 60%
3.06 $More about Grainy Sue
Grainy Billy
40 g. of coconut, cranberries, white chocolate and dark chocolate 60%
3.06 $More about Grainy Billy
Speedy Tom
40 g. of protein, cocoa, passion fruit, acai and dark chocolate 60%
3.7 $More about Speedy Tom
Fit Fiona
40 g. of protein, red berries and dark chocolate 60%
3.7 $More about Fit Fiona
Rich Arnold
40 g. of protein, oats, peanuts, caramel and dark chocolate 60%
3.7 $More about Rich Arnold